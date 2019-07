Monday, July 29, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one person has died after a crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened around 8:13 p.m. Sunday along U.S. 321, just outside of North, South Carolina.

We're told the car ran into a tree and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

