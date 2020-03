Saturday, March 28, 2020

SNELLINGS, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office and Barnwell County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man.

William Moody of Bamberg was pronounced dead At Bamberg Barnwell Emergency Medical Clinic Friday night. Moody was found with a gunshot wound after an incident on Cherry Rd. in Snellings.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

