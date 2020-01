LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 73-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 47 at Garnett Harris Drive in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.

GSP said the accident happened just before 3 pm. They said a man was riding his moped on Garnett Harris Drive. They said he failed to stop, and turned into the path of an oncoming car, driven by a 18-year-old female.

They said the car tried to swerve, but hit the moped.

