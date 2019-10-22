One dead after shooting on 10th Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT)--

One person is dead after a shooting on 10th Avenue in Augusta.

34-year-old Michael Holt Jr. was shot at least one time on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Monday night around 11:10 p.m.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's office, Holt was taken Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

The body was GBI Lab for an autopsy.

