One dead after Burke County crash Monday

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after a crash in Burke County early Monday.

It happened on River Road around 4:00 a.m. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Details are limited.

