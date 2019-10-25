One dead, 2 injured after car crash in Orangeburg County early Friday

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a single-car crash early Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was driving along Michelle Street when the car went off the road, flipped, and went into a ditch. The three passengers inside the car were not wearing seatbelts.

One person was killed, while two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

