One confirmed patient death at Kentwood nursing home due to COVID-19

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Patients and an employee test positive for COVID-19 at University Extended Care - Kentwood, one death also reported, according to facility officials.

According to facility officials,12 more patients to be tested tomorrow from the same wing as the ones who came up positive

University/Kentwood began notifying family members of COVID-19 testing yesterday.

According to a CAVE official, the agency in charge of inspecting long-term care facilities, there has been one confirmed patient death at Kentwood.

