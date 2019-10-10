Two Aiken County schools on lock down as law enforcement agents seek Enmarket shooting suspect

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two Aiken County schools are on lock down as two law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for the man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store employee.

Lloyd Kennedy Charter School on Avery Lane and Pinecrest School on Pinecrest Avenue has been placed on lock down while the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety seek Swiss Tyrone Council.

Council, 29, is wanted on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with the shooting at the Enmarket store on Tuesday morning.

The search is centered in the area of Trolley Line Road and Vaucluse Road.

He was spotted wearing a camouflage jumpsuit and blue towel over his face but the clothes have been found discarded.

Officials say deputies are on their way to the two schools to help parents retrieve their children for dismissal.

More on this story as it develops.

