Tuesday, November 26, 2019

North Augusta, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- On September 21, 2019 WRDW and the American Heart Association of the CSRA kicked off a year-long initiative to empower 12,026 people with the knowledge to perform Hands-Only CPR.

On Their Side: Training 12,026 is designed to bring awareness to the importance of CPR during cardiac arrest.

AHA volunteers worked alongside WRDW's Riley Hail and Richard Rogers as they demonstrate this life-saving technique to many participants at the 2019 Arts In The Heart festival.

According to the American Heart Association survival depends on immediately receiving CPR. More than 90 percent of people who go into cardiac arrest die. However, when CPR is performed correctly, and victims chance of survival can double or even triple.

The American Heart Association says Hands-Only CPR has two easy steps:

1. Call 911

2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.

It only takes 90 seconds to learn how to save a life. Visit HEART.ORG to watch the Hands-Only CPR video or find a CPR class HERE.