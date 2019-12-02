Omarion and Bow Wow are coming to Columbia for The Millennium Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Millennium Tour 2020 is hitting the road this spring and it’s making a stop at Colonial Life Arena on April 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Arena Box Office.

Following the success of The Millennium Tour 2019, RnB singer Omarion will be joined by artist Bow Wow to relive their joint project, 'Face Off’, that brought them success back in late 2007.

This tour includes several other 2000′s artists: Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy.