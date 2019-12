Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- For fans of good stuff cheap, Augusta is about to become your next favorite town.

That's because Ollie's Bargain Outlet is opening at the old Toys "R" Us on Wrightsboro Road, according to the company.

The bargain-based store jam-packs their stores with stuff at closeout prices.

Aiken is the nearest town in the CSRA with an Ollie's.

Ollie's is expected to open the Augusta-based store on March 2020.