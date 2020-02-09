Neighboorhood on edge after patrol car shot

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Around 10:00 pm last night, there were more than 20 police cars on Olive Road.

" Well if they are shooting at police you know we don't stand a chance," said Lydia Moore.

They all came out to Olive Road near Cooney Circle in response to a police vehicle being shot.

"In this area safety is very much an issue for us," said Moore.

Deputies blocked off the entire road in search of the victim, but they were not able to find him.

"I live about five mins from here, but with the shooter being out there still there is still issues who knows he may have gone as far as my area," said Brenda Washington.

Parents tell me they not only fear for the safety of themselves, but also for the safety of their children.

"There is still issues with children being around, and you never know where peoples minds are," said Washington.

They say with the shooter still being on the loose, they would want more protection.

"We will be more happy and feel more safe when he is apprehended," said Washington.