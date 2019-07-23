Olive Road bridge claims another truck, neighbors have had enough

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A truck crashed into the Olive Road bridge Tuesday, causing a road closure while officials make sure it's safe.

The truck is certainly not the first, and probably won't be the last to hit the bridge, and neighbors have seen enough.

"This has been a problem for years," said Annette Noble. Noble's family has owned the corner house on Olive Road and Tuggle Street. She's seen a number of crashes over the years.

Eddricka Roberson moved to the neighborhood more recently, but she said there have been about a dozen crashes since she moved in.

"It's always a loud noise," she said.

Noble doesn't drive anymore, but she walks under the bridge to get to places like the grocery store. The road under the bridge is narrow, and she says it's almost like a game trying to walk under.

"What most people do when they start up under there, they try to run through," she said. "Or if you don't wanna run through you walk real fast." She added that it's dangerous and something needs to be done about it.

But what? There are already lights and signs warning trucks to go another way. Some people suggest raising the bridge or putting a dip in the road. Others think hanging a sign trucks would hit if their too tall would do the trick. But everyone seems to agree, what's already here, isn't working.

John Ussery of the Augusta Traffic Engineering Division says they've looked into different options, but no plans are in place yet. So for now, proceed with caution.

