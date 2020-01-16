Old Dominion super fan family's Twitter video leads to meet-and-greet with band

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – It was a Twitter video posted by an Aiken County mother that has led to her daughter’s dream coming true.

It’s the Jolly family.

Livi and big sister, Ava know every note to songs written by Old Dominion.

They're young ladies of very few words. Even in this moment where communication comes only in the form of shock and tears.

After Old Dominion saw the video their mother posted, it lead to the band sending tickets, backstage passes and scheduled a meet and greet with the entire Jolly super-fan family.

“Yes! I jumped off the couch and told my husband,” the mother said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

“I’m probably going to faint,” Livi said.

No fainting – yet, but this Friday night might be different.

"Livi is spunky and likes to dance, and she can be feisty sometimes,” the mother said. “And Ava is smart – a really good girl.”

Her girls have a bright future, and they’re already focused on a life full of hard work ahead.

But this is a family that knows there’s nothing a little country can’t fix.

