Old Dominion coming to Augusta for the Music for Memories concert

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Country music band Old Dominion is coming to the Garden City to headline the Annual Music for Memories concert in January.

The show will be Jan. 17th at the Bell Auditorium.

Old Dominion has been around on the country music scene since 2014. They have won Vocal Group of the Year at both the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Some hits from the band include "Hotel Key", "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart", "One Man Band", and "Break Up With Him".

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. You can get them at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena, or online by clicking here.

