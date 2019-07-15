'Okay, God, I see you,' says Augusta woman competing on BET's Sunday Best

Monday, July 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One woman's dream became her reality after appearing on a reality television show.

Augusta resident Tiffiny Moore is appearing on BET's Sunday Best.

"My experience on Sunday Best was so, so exciting," Moore said. "[It] was just a dream come true. I always knew that God was going to take me to a greater platform so once I made it there it was kind of like unbelievable, but also exciting," Moore said. "So I am grateful."

Moore has been singing in churches for as long as she can remember but, Sunday Best was her big break.

"I had my phone I was at work," Moore said. "I was talking to my customers and I had my phone right there and each time it rang I was like this has to Sunday Best, it must be them and eventually they called, they did!"

Out of the 50,000 people who auditioned for Sunday Best, only 20 were chosen. Statistically, that means More had only a small percent chance to be selected. She says each time she got goosebumps each time she moved up in the competition.

"To make it to the top 20, then the top 10, and now the top eight, I'm just like, 'Okay, God, I see you," Moore said,

With only four episodes left in season nine, Moore is doing just what her favorite gospel song says: "I Won't Complain."

Moore says the best is yet to come.

"The song says, even though I've seen some good days and some bad days, I have hills to climb, things may look a little rough, but regardless I won't complain. I'm just going to say, 'Thank you, the Lord,'" Moore said.

If you missed last night's episode of Sunday Best, Moore was voted off, but she tells us she is going to continue to work towards her singing career.

