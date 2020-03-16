Health chief halting Ohio’s primary; 3 others forge ahead

Ohio’s health director is ordering polls closed just hours before they were to open there and in three other states for presidential primaries.

Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that Health Director Amy Acton would declare a health emergency and order the polls closed for fears of exposing volunteer poll workers to coronavirus.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries.

DeWine failed to get a judge to halt the primary Monday evening and said the election results wouldn’t be viewed as legitimate in light of the pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.

