Ohio State football players arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Two Ohio State University football players are under arrest on charges of rape and kidnapping, according to the Franklin County Jail.

One of them has ties to the Tri-State.

Amir Riep, 21, a former Colerain High School football player, and his teammate, Jahsen White, 21, were booked into the jail overnight, officials there confirmed early Wednesday.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Court records allege the incident happened on Feb. 4 about 9:45 p.m., according to Eleven Warriors.

Court records say the two were having consensual sex when she asked to stop. Wint came in and Riep asked if Wint could join, according to Eleven Warriors.

Riep forced himself on the woman, pinning her down while Wint joined.

Riep then allegedly made the victim record a video saying it was consensual, according to the report.

The victim was told to shower and then Riep drove her home.

Ohio State has suspended the two players indefinitely from all football team activities, according to Eleven Warriors.

Wint has been a member of the Ohio State football team since 2016, while Riep has been on the team since 2017. Both players have one remaining season of collegiate eligibility.

In a statement to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State University officials said: “We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the program. We will share more information when it becomes available.”

According to the OSU’s website, Riep was a unanimous 4-star prospect and one of the most coveted prospects from Ohio in his recruiting cycle with more than 40 scholarship offers.

He was a four-year starter at Colerain High School.

Riep was rated as high as the 99th overall player by Scout with Top 25 cornerback rankings by all the ratings services and a high of No. 12 by ESPN.

He helped Colerain to its 17th consecutive Greater Miami Conference championship and No. 1 state ranking before finishing 11-1 in 2016.

Despite missing three games with an injury, Riep was named all-GMC in 2016 on the strength of 20 tackles and four interceptions, giving him 15 career interceptions.

He also averaged 20.4 yards off five punt returns and was named all-Ohio by MaxPreps and to PrepStar’s Dream Team.

He was named all-Southwest District as a junior and a senior and the GMC defensive player of the year in 2015 with 65 tackles, three forced fumbles and city-leading seven interceptions while helping Colerain to the state semifinals.

He earned Cincinnati Enquirer all-city, first-team all-Southwest District and second-team Associated Press all-state honors in 2015.

For OSU, Riep appeared in 12 games last year during his sophomore season, recording tackles against Minnesota, Rutgers and Nebraska, the website states.

He is a veteran of 26 games played and has recorded 13 tackles.

He played in all 14 games as a true freshman for the 2017 Big Ten champion Buckeyes and earned his first Varsity O letter.

“Most of his production came on special teams, but he did have defensive snaps in a handful of games and contributed 10 tackles, one pass break-up and his first career interception, in the win over Nebraska … Riep is majoring in sport industry," the website reads.

