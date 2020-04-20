Oh, look: Another truck crashed into the Olive Road overpass

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency officials responded Monday morning after a truck crashed into the Olive Road overpass. Again.

Details are limited, but officials are confirming they responded to a crash at the overpass around 10 a.m.

It's been several months since the last crash into the infamous overpass.

In August, a U-Haul truck gambled its luck against the still undefeated bridge.

The U-Haul truck lost.

The continuous crashes into the overpass even pressed city engineers to dream up ideas on how to fix it.

As for this crash, no word on any injuries.

