Neighbor killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, S.C. police say

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County coroner struggled Tuesday as she told how 6-year-old Faye Swetlik had died.

Faye Swetlik, 6, disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, S.C. home Feb. 10. Her body was found three days later. (Source: Family/Dept. of Public Safety)

Coroner Margaret Fisher shared results of Faye's autopsy with the public.

WARNING: This content may be disturbing for viewers.

Little Faye disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina home Feb. 10. Her body was found three days later, launching a homicide investigation.

Police also found the body of a 30-year-old neighbor, Coty Taylor, a short time after finding Faye.

Tuesday, police said Taylor killed Faye, and that he was the only one involved in her death. He killed himself, the coroner said. Details of when that happened have not been shared.

It was concluded that Faye died just a few hours after she was abducted.

Officials said the 6-year-old died of “asphyxiation,” which means she was strangled or choked to death.

When police found Faye’s body, they said she had only been there a short time. The coroner said Faye did not die where she was found.

Police had questioned Taylor on Feb. 12, two days after Faye went missing, and he gave officers permission to search his home. At that time, they did not find any evidence.

However, the next morning officers were going through trash cans in the neighborhood when they found one of Faye’s rain boots she was wearing when she was last seen. It was in Taylor’s trash can.

They also found a soup ladle with freshly dug dirt, Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said.

Snellgrove said he was on scene that morning, and he was the one who made the horrific discovery of her body.

He was clearly emotional Tuesday as he talked about those moments, and how tough it has been working the case.

Mourners gathered at the Churchill Heights neighborhood, where little Faye lived with her mother.

It’s where she was last seen, and where her body was found. Police said Taylor lived just a few hundred feet from Faye and her mother.

A growing memorial for Faye at one of the entrances of her neighborhood has gotten so large, a second one was started down the street.

Stuffed animals from the memorial at her elementary school were donated to children at Prisma Hospital.

Tuesday night, people can come together at a candlelight vigil at the Cayce City Hall at 5:30 p.m. It will happen rain or shine, and is expected to last about 30 minutes. The city will provide candles for mourners.

Those who want to donate to Faye’s family can go to any Wells Fargo and mention the memorial fund for “Faye Marie Swetlik.” There is also a GoFundMe that will benefit the family -- no other fundraisers are legitimate.

Funeral expenses for little Faye will be covered by the funeral home.

A public memorial service for Faye will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Her family wants everyone who attends to wear bright colors in honor of Faye’s bright and bubbly personality.

Copyright 2020 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.