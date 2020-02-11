Officials search for missing SC 6-year-old

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A little girl is missing from a neighborhood in Cayce.

The girl, 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a tweet from the City of Cayce.

Officials said the child was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. They said she was on her normal bus from school but she never arrived home.

Family members started searching for Swetlik around 3:45 p.m. Authorities were alerted around 5 p.m.

She is from the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Lexington County officials held a press conference to discuss Swetlik’s disappearance. They say there are 90 safety personnel on the scene and 20 plus community members are continuing to search.

Lexington County PIO Adam Myrick said the scene will remain active and daylight could change things considerably.

“We will be here until we find Faye. Our work will continue until we determine what happened here,” Myrick said.

This an ongoing investigation. Anyone who sees Swetlik should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.

Correction: Earlier this evening, we were told by the Cayce Department of Public Safety that an Amber Alert had been issued, however, officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety say they are still in the process of issuing that alert.

