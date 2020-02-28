Officials say there were 9 people in car that crashed, killing 6-year-old

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about a crash that led to the death of a 6-year-old in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner tells News 12 there were 9 people in the car that crashed on the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road near Mike Padgett Highway.

We're told the driver lost control of the car around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. It then rolled over several times before striking a tree.

Check back with News 12 for the latest details on this story.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.