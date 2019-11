Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County deputies are on scene of a fatal shooting at Magnolia Acres.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office tells News 12 one person was already dead when they arrived at the scene.

Information on suspects is still limited right now. Investigators are still at the scene.

