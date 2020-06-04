Officials looking for a vehicle in connection with golf cart theft

Thursday, June 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a vehicle used in a golf-cart theft.

This vehicle was used to steal the pictured trailer and two golf carts from EZ GO located at 3316 Perkins Road on June 2, 2020 at 4:45 a.m.

According to the report, the unknown subjects cut a hole in the fence and removed two golf carts at which time they were loaded into a white trailer which was also parked in the fenced in area.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. David Perkins, or any on-call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.