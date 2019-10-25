Officials investigating death of 40-year-old man found in woods next to Aiken Golf Course

Friday, October 25, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of a man that happened in the woods next to the Aiken Golf Course.

40-year-old Vernon P. Seigler was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. this morning after he was found hanging upside down by his leg that was caught in the tree.

The circumstances of how Mr. Seigler got into this position is being investigated, but foul play is not suspected at this time. An autopsy is happening to determine the cause of his death.