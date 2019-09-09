Officials: Woman stabbed girlfriend after she was angry at her

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 27-year-old woman stabbed her girlfriend after she was "mad for unknown reasons," according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Brittany Carter is charged with two counts of third degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault in connection with the Sept. 8 incident.

According to authorities, Carter allegedly woke up her girlfriend and hit her with a sports bra. It was at that point, officials say, the victim threw water in Carter's face to get her to stop.

That's when Carter, authorities say, told the victim that she wished the victim was dead and swung a baseball bat, but missed.

Deputies then say Carter grabbed a knife and cut her girlfriend on her arm and attempted to slash her neck.

The victim, according to officials, managed to dial 911 as Carter ran off.

Carter was located a short time later at McBean Community Park.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved