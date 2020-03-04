Officials: Unrestrained 3-week-old killed in Wrens crash

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

WRENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A 3-week-old child that was unrestrained was the only victim in a fatal car crash in Wrens, according to the Wrens Fire Chief.

Fire Chief Keith Boulineau and an incident report from the Georgia State Patrol said the baby, who was in a car seat but not buckled in, was in the backseat of a car traveling south on Kings Mill Road when the driver of the car lost control, struck a light pole, and overturned.

The child’s mother was in the backseat of the car when the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Boulineau.

The GSP continues to investigate the crash. GSP says any charges that could come would depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.