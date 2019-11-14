Officials: Suspect in Trinity Manor shooting spotted on surveillance cameras

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials now have a person they are seeking in connection with a shooting at Trinity Manor Apartments.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, that shooting happened on Barton Chapel Road on Nov. 7, 2019 at 11:20 a.m.

That person was shot in the abdomen. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Inv. Jonathan Counts or any on duty Violent Crimes Investigator at (706)821-1046 or (706)821-1080.

