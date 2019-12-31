Officials: Standoff with deputies, SWAT team ends with fire, man's death in Wilkes County

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- GBI is aiding in the investigation of a domestic violence case that turned into a death of a man.

According to Wilkes County officials, deputies were called to a residence on Thomson Road in Washington around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Deputies had previously received a complaint of domestic violence at that residence earlier in the day, and an arrest warrant was filed against the man involved in the incident at that address.

Deputies were also told the male threatened to shoot anyone who came to the residence.

Richmond County deputies, Wilkes County deputies, and SWAT team were called to the residence and contact was made with the male inside the home.

However, investigators said they spotted flames and smoke coming from the home shortly after the man began negotiations with SWAT team.

The fire department responded to the home and extinguished the flames. However, when deputies went inside the home, they found the man dead.

A positive identification of the man has not yet been made, and the body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

GBI continues to investigate.

