Officials: Young male shot multiple times during shooting in Waynesboro

Monday, May 18, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A young male was shot multiple times in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Sunday night at 10:05 p.m. Waynesboro Police Officers and Burke County deputies responded to the Pecan Grove Neighborhood, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Authorities tell News 12 a young African American male was shot multiple times and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by Burke County EMA Fire-Rescue.

The suspect is described as an African American male with no other verifiable information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions at (706) 554-8029 or the Burke County Criminal Investigations Divisions at (706) 554-2133.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.