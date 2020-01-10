Officials: Millennials need to step up with blood donations

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A blood drive is wrapping up at the Burke County Sheriff's Office as the Shepeard Blood Center is down to a one-day supply.

Officials at the blood center say they supply blood for over 20 hospitals in 30 counties.

They also say they’re going to need more than just help from the Baby Boomers to continue saving lives.

It’s an experience some people know all too well.

“A lady made a left-hand turn and T-boned me,” Larry Wylds said.

Wylds remembers the time he was knocked off his motorcycle, breaking his ribs and ankle.

“They gave me at least two units of blood,” Wylds said.

“Parents have another day with their kids, grandmothers have another day with their daughters; if they could just see what we see sometimes -- the actual recipients who are getting the blood -- I think it would make a difference,” Jacque Clemmons, a recruiter at the blood center, said.

But these days, there are not enough donors. Donations have dropped significantly over the past 3 years.

“Baby Boomers have carried blood donations for years,” Clemmons said. “They are faithful donors. They will come out. You can call them, they will be right there.”

But they’re getting older, so its time for the Millennials to step in and carry the weight.

“Millennials are awesome,” Clemmons said. “They do a lot of wonderful things. We want them to also focus on donating blood, helping save lives.”

Wylds says after his crash, he knows why donating is so important.

“We need it,” Wylds said.

It’s something he hopes younger people will understand.

