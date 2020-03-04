Officials: Masters, ANWA, Drive, Chip & Putt proceeding as scheduled despite coronavirus fears

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's the question on everyone's mind as fears of the coronavirus force other major events to question if they should even be held.

Well, Augusta National Golf Club has an answer.

The group released a statement Wednesday saying they were proceeding with ANWA, the Drive, Chip and Putt, and the Masters Tournament after talking with state and federal health officials.

"We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions, and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved," the statement said.

Still, ANGC officials are urging future patrons to follow CDC procedures to mitigate the spread of the illness and to be aware of any recent travel protocols and restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.