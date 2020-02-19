Officials: Man arrested following GA student's disappearance is a Fort Gordon soldier

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man arrested following the disappearance of a Fort Valley State University who was later found dead has been confirmed to be a soldier assigned to Fort Gordon.

Demarcus Little, according to fort officials, was arrested by the Peach County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal damage to property, but more charges could be forthcoming.

"We are unable to provide further comment while the case is ongoing," a statement from fort officials said

Little, according to reports, was the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn. Gunn's body was found next to her car that was located off the side of the road near Fort Valley. The bumper of the car, according to her father, had been torn off.

According to police, Little smashed the windows at Gunn's apartment, and slashed the tires on her car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Valley Police Department.

