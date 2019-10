Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is behind bars in Augusta on charges of reckless conduct by a person with HIV.

Warrants say Michael Viley spit in a deputy jailer's face when he was being transported to a court appearance.

Viley was told back in April he was HIV positive.

He is charged with reckless conduct by an infected person.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.