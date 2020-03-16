Officials: First COVID-19 death in SC identified

Monday, March 16, 2020

LEXINGTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the state.

DHEC says the person was an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: View a map of all COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.]

DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

[RELATED:FACTS, NOT FEAR: What you need to know about the coronavirus in GA, SC]

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician, said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.