Officials: Charges pending against Glenn Hills Middle student who assaulted fellow student in video

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Video of the fight at Glenn Hills Middle School has been shared hundreds of times on social media. (Source: Facebook)

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County School System officials say charges are pending against a male student who assaulted a female student during a class change.

Schools spokesman Kaden Jacobs says the district initially suspended the minor student from Glenn Hills Middle School for two days, but further investigation pushed them to suspend him for 10 days pending a tribunal.

RCBOE police are also investigating the case.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in the Richmond County School System. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance and incidents like these will not be tolerated," Jacobs said in a statement.

More on this story as it develops.

