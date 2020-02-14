Officials: Cause of fire that killed Lincolnton man, 20, ruled 'undetermined'

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fire investigators, so far, have been unable to determine what caused a blaze that killed a 20-year-old in a mobile home on Wednesday night.

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office said the fire killed Aubrey Jedidah Smith, 20, on Wednesday night.

“The double-wide mobile home built in the sixties was completely destroyed by the blaze. The body of the deceased was turned over to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy is set to be performed,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “At this time, we are unable to rule out any electrical malfunctions as having caused the fire.”

Smith's death is the 13th fire death in Georgia in 2020.

