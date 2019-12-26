Officials: ATV driver killed in collision with fire engine

ATLANTA, GA (AP) -- Police say the driver of an all-terrain vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a fire engine has died.

News outlets report the crash happened Wednesday evening in Atlanta. Police say the ATV driver was traveling east and tried to go around a car.

The fire engine was traveling west. The fire engine had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash. No firefighters were physically injured.

Police say the ATV driver wasn't wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials haven't released his identity.