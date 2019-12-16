Officials: 200 people now sought in Lincoln County cockfighting ring

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After a weekend cockfighting ring bust netted 22 arrests, Lincoln County officials now say they could be seeking at least 200 others.

Maj. Jim Wallen with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the sheriff's office originally believed they were looking for about 30 to 50 people in connection with the ring, but now that number has ballooned much higher.

So far, Wallen says, about 30 people have been arrested with three people turning themselves in. About 12 to 15 suspects have been booked through the system so far.

Those arrested have been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and felony commercial gambling, Wallen said.

But what of the birds themselves? Wallen says the living birds will not be euthanized and are back on the farm where the bust took place.

Deputies have charged the farm's owner, Lanier Hightower, but he was sent back to the farm to aid in taking care of the birds.

Wallen said Saturday that the farm was home to over 500 birds.

