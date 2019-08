Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Thomson Police Department is searching for a teenager.

16-year-old Shaquaris Hester was last seen Aug. 3rd near the 500 block of Mendel Avenue.

Police believe she may be a runaway. Anyone with information can contact the police department at (706) 595-2166.

