Officers involved in armed standoff with slaying suspect, a former deputy

Thursday, June 18, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates, and we'll be live at the scene on News 12 midday.

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are involved in a standoff with a former sheriff's deputy who's wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman early today in Augusta.

The man is Jason "Moose" Cunningham, authorities confirmed to News 12, and he's wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman found this morning in a downtown Augusta parking deck.

The female victim was found after deputies responded at approximately 5:57 a.m. to a report of a dead body in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center. When deputies arrived at the facility at Ninth and Reynolds streets, they found the body on the third floor. She had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 a.m., according to Bowen.

Her identity was not released and her autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Just before 8 a.m., authorities reported that they thought a suspect in at least one of the homicides in a vehicle headed east on Interstate 20.

Then by 10:15 a.m., the standoff had erupted at the Fort Gordon Recreation Area in the 6700 block of Washington Road near Appling.

Cunningham was in his car and was armed with a gun he reportedly pointed, authorities confirmed to News 12. Officers were trying to get him to unload the gun and toss it out the window. He said he wanted talk with his wife, and he reportedly had another gun under the car seat.

Cunningham was a deputy, but left the job a couple of years ago.

The woman was the second victim of a fatal shooting early today in Augusta.

The first victim, a male, was found after Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. The location is in extreme south Augusta near the Burke County line.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a male victim who had been shot at least once.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:50 a.m., according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The coroner said the victim’s identity would not be released until next of kin have been notified and that an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

