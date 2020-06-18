Advertisement

Homicide suspect, ex-deputy taken into custody following standoff

By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A homicide suspect and former deputy has been taken into custody after an armed standoff erupted Thursday near Clarks Hill Lake with authorities.

The suspect, Jason “Moose” Cunningham, was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman found Thursday morning in a downtown Augusta parking deck. She was the second homicide victim of the morning in Augusta, but the cases are apparently not related.

Her body was found after deputies responded at about 5:57 a.m. to the third floor of the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center. She had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m. on the scene at Reynolds and Ninth streets.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified her as Nicole Diane Harrington, 37, and her autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Just before 8 a.m., authorities reported that they thought a suspect in at least one of the homicides was in a vehicle on Interstate 20.

Then around 9:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office contacted authorities in Columbia County to tell them the suspect was near Clarks Hill Lake. Fifteen to 20 minutes later, Columbia County deputies spotted his vehicle at a boat ramp at the Fort Gordon Recreation Area in the 6700 block of Washington Road near Appling, authorities said.

Minutes later, he pointed a weapon at deputies, authorities said.

He eventually tossed a gun out the car window, but had another gun under the car seat, authorities said.

Deputies surrounded the vehicle, and the standoff dragged into the afternoon, with 50 to 60 vehicles at the scene with dozens of officers from a range of agencies, including the Richmond County, Columbia County, the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Fort Gordon Military Police.

“I just want this to come to an end peacefully,” Jeff Pagac, a longtime friend of Cunningham, said. “I know what’s going on in the media right now and people are saying on Facebook is a bad image of him, but he’s not.”

Jeff says Cunningham is a father and husband, and a good friend. And de doesn’t know what happened or why, but just wants it to end peacefully.

“I know everyone that cares about him is trying to reach out and trying to say what we can say to him,” Jeff said. “I’m hoping he’s seeing it at least. That’s really what I want right now.”

At 5:43 p.m. officials confirmed that Cunningham was taken into custody.

Cunningham served as a Richmond County sheriff’s deputy before leaving the position in February of 2018.

The slaying victim’s name was not released pending notification of kin. Her autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

