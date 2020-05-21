Officers hunt suspect who fled vehicle after pursuit in Aiken County

Thursday, May 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A vehicle pursuit Thursday in Aiken County ended somewhere near the Aiken County sheriff’s headquarters, where the suspect apparently abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities around midday were looking for the suspect near the headquarters, 420 Hampton Ave. NE.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol initiated the chase, but further information was not available.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

