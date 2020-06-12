Deputies: two victims have injuries in shooting in South Augusta

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dispatch confirms Richmond County deputies arrived to the scene of a reported shooting involving two victims.

Dispatch confirms a call came in at 9:19 pm. about a reported shooting at 2628 Bridgeover Avenue.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available at this time.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

