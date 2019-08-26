Officers cracking down on drunk, distracted driving ahead of holiday weekend

News 12/NBC 26

U.S.-Mexico Border Traffic / Cropped Photo: Jay Galvin / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More drivers will be out on the roadways over the holiday weekend which means more law enforcement on both sides of the border.

It's for the 28th annual Hands Across the Border Campaign.

Officers will be cracking down over the next week and into the weekend on drunk and distracted driving. In 2017, Georgia saw 366 alcohol-related deaths on the road, according to the Georgia Highway Safety Office. That's a slight decrease from the previous year.

But last year alone, 22,000 DUI arrests were made in South Carolina.

Officials say to be a defensive driver and just slow down, buckle up and drive sober.

Highway safety officials want to remind everyone to put down your phone too. That can be just as deadly.