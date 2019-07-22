Officer responds to house party complaint in Texas, rides mechanical bull

A noise complaint turned into a wild ride for a Texas police officer.

Kilgore, Texas police officers responded to a house party going on Saturday night, with a mechanical bull in the backyard. One decided to test his skills. (Source: Kilgore PD/CNN)

Officers responded to a house party going on Saturday night, with a mechanical bull in the backyard.

One officer decided to try out the bull. And he managed to stay on it for almost 30 seconds, before falling off.

The party crowd gave him cheers and high fives.

In the end, the officers told the revelers to keep it down.

The police department also joked on Facebook that the bash wouldn't be that memorable if the officers hadn't shown off their bull-riding skills.

The party was a birthday celebration for a woman who turned 22.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.