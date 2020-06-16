Officer fired, three juveniles facing charges after fight at detention center

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

DECATUR, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three juveniles face pending charges after engaging in a fight with a correctional officer at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

On June 12, a three-on-one fight occurred involving the juveniles.

According to an internal investigation, Correctional Officer Travian Roberson, 29, used “improper physical intervention to subdue one of the aggressors.”

Roberson was fired on June 15.

The three juveniles are facing pending charges for battery and felony obstruction of an officer.

Two of the juveniles were treated for minor injuries by medical staff and the facility.

A female correctional officer sustained a face injury and a fractured finger while helping to end the disturbance. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

The investigation into this incident is still active and ongoing.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.