Off-duty trooper saves woman's life at Hugh Jackman concert

Even without the uniform on, people are calling a state trooper in New Jersey a hero, but she says she was in the right place at the right time.

Jean Jadro has a second chance at life thanks to the quick-thinking of off-duty trooper Cassandra Pugh. (Source: Jean Jadro, WPIX via CNN)

Jean Jadro, 73, was given a second chance at life thanks to Trooper Cassandra Pugh.

"I feel like it was meant to be," Pugh said. "I was meant to be there."

Pugh was off-duty at the Prudential Center on Sunday for a Hugh Jackman concert. As she was leaving, she heard a commotion and cries for help.

Jadro, who was also at the concert, was lying on the ground in a second-floor bathroom, unconscious and not breathing.

"We determined she didn't have a pulse and we just sprang into action and started giving her chest compressions," Pugh said.

Pugh continued CPR on Jadro until paramedics arrived. After two AED shocks, Pugh said Jadro started to breathe again.

Paramedics took Jadro to a hospital where she has since been released. She is on her way to making a full recovery.

During the week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally called Pugh to thank her for the good work.

