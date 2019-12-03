SC-based company gives odd materials a second chance at life

Tuesday December 3, 2019

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Maybe you're giving back on this giving Tuesday without realizing it. We have all heard the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but what about re-purpose?

When you think of typical recycling, you might think of plastic bottles, cans, and cardboard. But the possibilities are endless and reach larger materials, like a gym floor.

Corban Bell, warehouse manager at Repurposed Materials in Williston, says customers are "taking this and using it again as a floor because it is still functional maple flooring or using it to make tables bars and desks."

The industrial thrift store doesn't stop there. Ever wonder what happens to a fire hose after it can no longer be used?

"The fire industry may not be able to use this fire hose, but it gets used oftentimes by marinas as boat dock bumpers," Corban said.

Yup, you read that right boat dock bumpers! Corban has also received 300 pickle barrels and has gotten some odd requests.

"We recently got an order in of these to go to a zoo in New Orleans and on the ticket to it, it just listed animal enrichment," Corban said.

And what's Corban's favorite repurposement? He says customers have used old parachutes to make canopies at weddings.

The main goal is to give unwanted materials a second chance and avoid landing in the landfill. So the next time you come across an item and think it just belongs in the trash, think again because you never know.

If you have a cool project in mind and want to use some of these odd materials click here.

