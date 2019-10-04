October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- To commemorate National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is promoting adoptions at shelters across the country.

The ASPCA says about 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year, and they want to clear as many shelters as possible throughout the same time period.

The #AdoptDontShop social media campaign is widely used to try to sway people against breeder dogs and in the direction of adopting pets from a shelter.

Anyone looking for a pet can check out the following shelters and rescue groups across the CSRA (if one near you isn't listed, search "animal shelters near me" in your favorite search engine):

- CSRA Humane Society

- Aiken County Animal Shelter

- SPCA Albrecht Center

- Dog Networking Agents

- Old Fella Burke County Rescue

- Columbia County Animal Services

- Team Stinkykiss (Facebook)

- City of Augusta Animal Services

